Recent shows

IC Radio News

Station | An Exciting Term Ahead

19 Jan 2015

The ICRadio team have got a load of exciting shows and events planned for the coming weeks, including another 24 hour broadcast with RAG!

Station | Merry Christmas!

23 Dec 2014

Christmas and New Years' wishes from ICRadio. Lots of exciting projects in the pipeline for 2015! Stay tuned

Show | SRA Winners

12 Nov 2014

Huge congratulations to Anand Jagatia for winning the Best Speech Programming award for Sound in Silence at this year's Student Radio Awards

Website | Hello from our new studio!

12 Nov 2014

After what seems like an age, ICRadio is fully operational and streaming again in our fancy new studio.