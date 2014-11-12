▶ Listen Live
19 Jan 2015
The ICRadio team have got a load of exciting shows and events planned for the coming weeks, including another 24 hour broadcast with RAG!
23 Dec 2014
Christmas and New Years' wishes from ICRadio. Lots of exciting projects in the pipeline for 2015! Stay tuned
12 Nov 2014
Huge congratulations to Anand Jagatia for winning the Best Speech Programming award for Sound in Silence at this year's Student Radio Awards
12 Nov 2014
After what seems like an age, ICRadio is fully operational and streaming again in our fancy new studio.